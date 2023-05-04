American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.33. 1,413,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,363. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

