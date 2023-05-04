American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Cfra increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.19.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

