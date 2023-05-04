American Express Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the payment services company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

American Express has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $12.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.67. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.