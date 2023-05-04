American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $195.34. 833,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.29. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

