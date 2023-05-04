Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,301. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.08, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of research firms recently commented on COLD. Truist Financial cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,099.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,502 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.