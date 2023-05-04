Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th.

Shares of TSE ARG opened at C$1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$253.80 million, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.85.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.68 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.1034921 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Gayton sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total transaction of C$51,192.00. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

