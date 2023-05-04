AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

ABC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.09. 179,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

