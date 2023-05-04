AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK updated its Q2 guidance to $1.49-1.51 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.96-6.10 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.29. The company had a trading volume of 421,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,670. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.