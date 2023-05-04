AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. AMETEK updated its Q2 guidance to $1.49-1.51 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.96-6.10 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.17. 372,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $266,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

