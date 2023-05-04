AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Trading 4.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $145.30 and last traded at $145.21. Approximately 1,114,896 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,041,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.34.

The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

