AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.49-1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. AMETEK also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.96-6.10 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.53. The company had a trading volume of 955,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,761. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.09.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.