Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 40,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 58,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Amex Exploration from C$2.75 to C$2.95 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$205.45 million, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.79.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

