AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 82,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,302 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 747,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

