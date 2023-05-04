AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 119.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $121.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.59. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.