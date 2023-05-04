AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after buying an additional 2,602,396 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Newmont by 1,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after buying an additional 2,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Newmont by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,693,000 after buying an additional 1,645,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NEM opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

