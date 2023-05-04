AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Chevron by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 41,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,777,000 after acquiring an additional 658,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Chevron by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.10 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $297.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

