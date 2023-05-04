AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,872,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after buying an additional 64,252 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after buying an additional 627,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after buying an additional 648,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 334.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 809,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

