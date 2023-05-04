AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

