AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 496,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 259,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

