AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,825 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 41,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 434,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,052,000 after acquiring an additional 86,306 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HON opened at $203.00 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.