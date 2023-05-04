AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,403 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.31 and its 200 day moving average is $256.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

