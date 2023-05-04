AMG National Trust Bank Sells 83 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $490.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

