AMG National Trust Bank Sells 8,467 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,316 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 998,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $238,833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

