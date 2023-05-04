Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.02. The stock had a trading volume of 742,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.