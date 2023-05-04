Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.40-$0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.40-0.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $609.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $567.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.