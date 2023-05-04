Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 464.5% during the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,923,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 98,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $247.42. 2,185,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

