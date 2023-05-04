Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

BATS:ICSH remained flat at $50.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 909,572 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

