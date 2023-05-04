Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Invests $217,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,511 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,972,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,061. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

