Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 588 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.8% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $102.94. 637,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,009. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

