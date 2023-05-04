Analysts Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) PT at $100.78

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of ADM opened at $75.02 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $369,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 839,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

