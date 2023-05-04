Analysts Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) PT at GBX 553.56

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 553.56 ($6.92).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.81) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.62) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.12) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 440 ($5.50) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 4,010 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.40 ($24,749.38). 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redrow Stock Performance

Redrow Cuts Dividend

LON:RDW opened at GBX 515.50 ($6.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.37). The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 936.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 481.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 477.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,818.18%.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also

