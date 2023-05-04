Analyzing Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) & Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Meiwu Technology and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Jumia Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Jumia Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.40%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $5.93 million 1.10 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $221.88 million 1.22 -$237.80 million N/A N/A

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Jumia Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -107.18% -92.53% -57.53%

Volatility & Risk

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jumia Technologies beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded by Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec, Peter Allerstorfer, Manuel Koser, Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

