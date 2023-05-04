Analyzing Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA)

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) and Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and Movella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Konami alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% Movella N/A -58.63% 2.14%

Risk & Volatility

Konami has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movella has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 Movella $40.47 million 1.75 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Konami and Movella’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Movella.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Movella shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Movella shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Konami and Movella, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 1 0 0 0 1.00 Movella 0 0 1 0 3.00

Movella has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Movella’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Movella is more favorable than Konami.

Summary

Konami beats Movella on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

(Get Rating)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Movella

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.