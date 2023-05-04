Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $96.00

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 65763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of £115.63 million, a P/E ratio of 490.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74.

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

