AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.17

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 927995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

