Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as high as C$0.54. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 126,669 shares trading hands.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Equities analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.