Anyswap Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $178.45 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.57 or 0.00033164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $178.45 million and $12,899.27 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.80277647 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $32,162.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

