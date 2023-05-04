APA (NASDAQ:APA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,691,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after buying an additional 68,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

