API3 Price Hits $1.44 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One API3 token can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00004972 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $89.26 million and $4.07 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

According to CryptoCompare, "API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars.

