Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.7-$19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.47 billion.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.25. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

