ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $91.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $90.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

