Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland



Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

