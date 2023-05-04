Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arconic Price Performance

ARNC stock traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.78. 29,083,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,835. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arconic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

