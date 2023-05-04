Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0883

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Ardor has a total market cap of $88.21 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00058562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

