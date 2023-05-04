Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Down to $7.43

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $6.90. Arhaus shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 154,096 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Arhaus Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $356.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 97.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 508.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 819,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

