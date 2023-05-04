Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 469 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,681 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average of $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

