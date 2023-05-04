Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $152.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.