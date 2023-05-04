Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $107.06 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.