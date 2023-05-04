Arizona State Retirement System Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $931.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $857.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $834.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $941.87.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

