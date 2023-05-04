Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $217.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.77.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

